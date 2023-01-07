Horowitz to Newsmax: 'Criminal' Biden Guilty of Destroying Borders

Bestselling author David Horowitz, writer of the new book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last," is now one of America's leading conservative thinkers, but he said Saturday on Newsmax that the radical "anti-American left" that he was once part of is now in the White House with "criminal" President Joe Biden.

"Unfortunately, the left that I was part of, it was an anti-American left that wanted us to lose the Cold War," Horowitz said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "It is now in the White House. Joe Biden is a criminal. And I'm not just talking about the bribes that the Chinese have lined the pockets of the Biden family with, but in the worst crime committed against this country: Joe Biden destroyed our borders."

Biden had "no authority" to change immigration laws because under the Constitution, the White House, or the executive branch, is limited to enforcing the law.

"If you want to change the immigration laws, you have to go through the legislature, which is Congress," he said. "Both Biden and [Barack] Obama knowingly violated the Constitution and broke the laws of this land, and they have created the worst human tragedy imaginable."

And under Biden's immigration policies, there are "5 million people in this country [who] we don't know who they are," said Horowitz. "We don't know what their agendas are. They just invaded our country with the help and encouragement of the Biden administration."

Meanwhile, it is the Democratic Party, not the radical left, that is the "self-declared enemy of the United States," said Horowitz.

"Just take the Jan. 6 protests," he said. "The Democrats immediately claimed without any evidence that it was an 'armed insurrection.' When it was pointed out that no guns were confiscated, that there were no arms in the Capitol on that day, the Democrats dropped the 'armed' and called it an insurrection without ever explaining how you could have an insurrection if you're not armed."

But the difference "hasn't stopped them from criminalizing their opposition," said Horowitz, adding that the Democrats are pushing to create a one-party state.

"They lied," he said. "[Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries — who, if the Democrats had a majority, would be the speaker of the House — claimed that five police officers were killed by the protesters on Jan. 6. No Capitol police officers were killed."

Meanwhile, Horowitz warns in his book and on Newsmax Saturday that the United States is in the "early stages" of a fascist takeover.

"The treatment of the protesters is pure fascism," Horowitz said. "The use of the tech giants and the private sector, that's what the Nazis and the followers of [Benito] Mussolini did ... it's mind-boggling that the kind of lies that they have. They lie even in naming their bills like the Inflation Reduction Act, which is an inflation act. This is not America anymore, not the one you know."

