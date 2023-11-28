Rep. Valadao to Newsmax: 'Don't Understand' Vandals' 'Logic'

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he doesn’t understand the “logic” of the people who vandalized his California office early Monday morning with anti-Israel fliers and dark red liquid.

“A small group of folks came to the office, and this was before office hours, so no one was in the office when this happened, and they started to, I guess, redecorate in what they think was an appropriate way to send a message to me,” Valadao said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.”

When asked to elaborate on the kind of damage his Hanford, California, office sustained, Valadao said the people responsible mainly just wrote “die and stuff like that” on the wall and “made a mess of the wall.”

“I'm on a main road, so their hope was that people would see that and somehow think this is appropriate and a way to send a message to the American people that it's okay to side with terrorists,” he said. “I don't understand their logic.”

The Republican congressman said he believes that three to four people took part in the vandalism, but that five may have been involved.

“The damages were over the $900 limit in California, so it is going to be a felony,” he said. “We've got cameras, so there's footage we have and an idea of who these people are, and there's also cameras from neighboring businesses that we’re looking through. We've been in touch with all law enforcement, from our local police to sheriff's department, even the capitol police.

“We're not taking this lightly, and we are going to make sure that, if we can find these people, we want to prosecute them,” he continued. “I mean, not only do we just disagree with them fundamentally on what they're trying to message, but this is just not the way to do it. This is just a disgusting way of showing what you really are.”

According to Valadao, California’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom, hasn’t reached out to him following the incident.

“No, he hasn't reached out,” he said. “I'm not really waiting for his phone call. I mean, ultimately, our goal is to make sure the people that did this know that this doesn't change us. In fact, it solidifies us in our position.”

Valadao has been outspoken in his support of Israel’s war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group brutally attacked the Jewish state on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and leaving hundreds more wounded or taken hostage.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com