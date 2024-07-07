WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: david schoen | immunity | donald trump | supreme court

David Schoen to Newsmax: 'Reckless Argument' Surrounds Immunity Case

Sunday, 07 July 2024 02:17 PM EDT

It's a "reckless argument" to claim that the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity could give the nation's leader the legal ability to use violence against a political opponent, David Schoen, the attorney representing former President Donald Trump in his 2021 impeachment, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's complete nonsense," Schoen told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Listen, part of the blame for that argument lies with President Trump's lawyer, Mr. [D. John] Sauer. I think he gave a wrong answer in the D.C. Court of Appeals when they asked about if a president were to order Seal Team Six to hit a political opponent, and he argued, well, they'd have to be impeached first and could have immunity. That's just wrong, and that gave rise to this kind of argument."

He further noted that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts wrote that the question of immunity is a "complete distraction."

"The president must be allowed to make decisions without having someone looking over his shoulder for criminal prosecution by characterizing his motivation as something that it wasn't, and these cases point that up," said Schoen.

Meanwhile, he said the decision should finally end the special documents case Trump faces in Florida, as well as two counts of his obstruction case in Washington, D.C., and potentially even overturn his business records conviction in New York City.

"They're going to try to argue now that he obstructed with respect to documents for the proceeding to certify the election," said Schoen. "It's nonsense. But yes, I think this immunity case now ought to be the death knell to the D.C. case. They didn't raise in the D.C. case the appointments clause argument that Justice [Clarence] Thomas is interested in. I suggested that that should be raised from the start. And they didn't."

Thomas also said there is a "real question" about the constitutionality concerning the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith, which would end the cases in Florida and Washington, D.C., against Trump, said Schoen.

"It's just like a U.S. attorney that has to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate," Schoen said. "There's no statutory authority, the attorney general, to do it. There's no statutory authority for the position. So that's another argument. But I think the immunity case reverberates across all of the cases now."

There is also a question in all the cases whether the grand jury was tainted by evidence that is protected under immunity.

"The court clearly said you can't use evidence of official conduct even against unofficial conduct allegations in New York," said Schoen. "Did they use any evidence at trial of official acts? First, they'll have to show, since he made payments, supposedly after he was president, that those were part of the official acts protecting a president from extortion or something like that. And did it taint the grand jury and did it taint the jury at trial? So he has a bigger advantage in that case, if he can get over the hurdle of proving official acts."

Sunday, 07 July 2024 02:17 PM
