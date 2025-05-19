Dr. Samadi to Newsmax: Biden Cancer Story Not Adding Up

Dr. David Samadi, director of urologic oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island, New York, told Newsmax on Monday he has some questions about the timing of former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis.

"Someone like President Biden, who's been in the office, he's had at least 20 years, if not more years of PSA screening and numbers and also digital rectal exams and prostate exams," Samadi said on "American Agenda." "There's got to be more to this story than, than what it was reported because people are not."

Samadi said a cancer like Biden's can take years to develop.

"Most likely he's had this cancer for many years," Samadi said. "I'm not his doctor, and I don't have access to his personal information, but the story doesn't make any sense the way it's been reported."

While there is no cure for Biden's cancer, it is treatable, though that comes with side effects, Samadi said.

"It can slow the progression of the disease," Samadi said. "There are a lot of side effects from this kind of treatment. We know that there are some mental health issues, unfortunately, and these medications can even make those symptoms even worse, can affect cardiac issues and mental health. So I hope he surrounds himself with experts and many doctors, as he should have had for many decades given the important job that he has."

Samadi said it is hard to imagine Biden's cancer would have gone unnoticed.

"Maybe they knew about this, but the timing wasn't good, or they just didn't want to release this information or the news about metastasis was just found," Samadi said. "That story doesn't make sense to me."

