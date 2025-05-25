Dr. Samadi to Newsmax: Biden Cancer Reports Not 'Typical Course'

The reports concerning former President Joe Biden's illness with prostate cancer do not show the "typical course" for the disease, Dr. David Samadi, director of urologic oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island, New York, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The problem with this is that he's diagnosed with Gleason 9, which is a very aggressive prostate cancer, and supposedly this happened within the last year or so, because he got a clean bill of health a year before from his presidential doctor who took care of him and said everything was perfectly fine," Samadi, who is not one of Biden's physicians, told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

And this sends a "confusing message," as prostate cancer does not reach this stage that Biden's has reached within a year, said Samadi.

"So many scenarios that could have been possible for him is that maybe he had a low-risk prostate cancer or moderate-risk prostate cancer, and maybe for political reasons or medical reasons, they thought this was not going to be that aggressive," said Samadi.

But still, it is hard to imagine that a president or vice president did not get prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing regularly, said Samadi, pointing out reports that Biden did not get the test that would have shown the cancer since 2014.

"If that's true, then I think his medical doctors should have paid more attention to him," said Samadi. "Even though the guidelines say that after 70, you need to slow down with the PSAs, he is a very important person in this country ... to let him go without the PSA or without monitoring him if he had the cancer, I think that's a big mistake."

Dr. Brian Rambarran, a urologist and clinical associate professor of surgery and medicine at the University of Buffalo, was also on Sunday's program, and he agreed that the PSA test would have been a simple way to make sure Biden was healthy.

"Given his age and overall health status, I don't see any reason why he should not have been tested," said Rambarran, adding that Biden was showing urinary symptoms that should have triggered a PSA blood test.

Meanwhile, the news that a nodule was found on Biden's prostate indicates there is a "lot of cancer gathering" there," and earlier detection could have meant a better option for surgery, said Samadi.

And if Biden had discovered the cancer sooner, "given the fact that he [was] so young and he had many years ahead of him, I probably would have opted for surgery and saved his life, which in today's world with robotic technology, the quality of life is excellent," Samadi said.

But now, Biden's age and stage of cancer do not leave surgery as an option, said Rambarran.

Radiation could be an option, but the main therapy will be hormonal, with shots that will lower his testosterone levels "close to zero" to keep the cancer at bay, he said.

The hormone treatments are "very difficult" for someone at Biden's age, Samadi commented. "It lowers your testosterone and it causes a lot of menopause symptoms, including depression and some mental health issues, which unfortunately, he's suffering from this. We've got to be very careful with him."

