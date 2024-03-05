×
Tags: david rouzer | north carolina | voter concern | border | inflation | 2024 election | super tuesday

Rep. Rouzer to Newsmax: N.C. Concerned About Border, Inflation, Crime

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 07:06 PM EST

The main concern for North Carolinians, Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., tells Newsmax, is the mass immigration, which puts the working class at odds with cheap labor, the inflation which eats away at working-class paychecks, and the crime which the working class has to deal with in their neighborhoods.

"It's unbelievable what this administration is allowing to happen," Rouzer tells "American Agenda."

Not only does the Biden administration allow mass immigration to happen, but they "encourage" it. "And in addition to that, inflation, crime — inflation is really a killer for everybody. You can't go anywhere without paying almost double."

Speaking ahead of Super Tuesday results, Rouzer adds that there's "strong momentum for President Trump" as he makes his way to the general election.

North Carolina is one of 15 states participating in Super Tuesday, of which more than a third of GOP delegates will be up for grabs.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

The main concern for North Carolinians, Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., is the mass immigration, which puts the working class at odds with cheap labor, the inflation which eats away at their paychecks, and the crime which the working class has to deal with in their neighborhoods.
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 07:06 PM
