Rep. Rouzer to Newsmax: 'I Support Speaker Johnson'

North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer told "Newsmax" on Friday he still supports House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"I personally think he's doing the best job he can do under the circumstances he's faced with," Rouzer said on "American Agenda."

Johnson's speakership is in peril as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. have announced they will be calling a vote for Johnson's ouster. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., joined Greene and Massie today as the third member of Congress who wishes to oust Johnson. The disgruntled representatives have taken issue with Johnson using Democratic votes to approve foreign aid for Ukraine.

But Rouzer said they should wait until after the 2024 elections, during Republican conference meetings, to depose the speaker.

"That would be the rational thing to do," Rouzer said. "It would be one thing if they had 218 votes for a successor, but it doesn't seem very smart … to depose a sitting speaker when you don't know who is going to replace that individual."

Rouzer said he doesn't know of any Republicans that could get the votes to be Speaker.

"The world does not need any more chaos," Rouzer said. "If they have a problem with the speaker, take it up after the election. That would be the prudent thing to do."

