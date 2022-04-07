David Perdue to Newsmax: Kemp, Abrams to Blame for Illegal Immigrant Surge

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Democrat Stacey Abrams are to blame for the influx of illegal immigrants into the state, says Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue.

"This is why Donald Trump was so emphatic that we had to stop the invasion on the southern border, and he was successful, you know," Perdue told Newsmax TV's "Chris Salcedo Show" Thursday.

"We eliminated that problem for the most part and then within one year, two million illegal immigrants have flooded the southern border. And some of those are finding their way in my home state and a lot of this, Chris, I can put at the feet of our current governor in the state of Georgia.

"When he caved into Stacey Abrams in our election, it costs us two Senate seats," he added.

"If I had won my seat here in Georgia, which we did in November, but we were a few thousand votes short of the runoff rule and so many people lost confidence in the voting system here in Georgia that they didn't come back out and vote."

Losing the Senate seat in Georgia, he said, "has enabled (President) Joe Biden. … We see 13 dead soldiers (in the Afghanistan attack), the invasion of the southern border, gas prices are out of the roof, rising inflation, and you know, on the brink of war here over in the Ukraine."

It all "could have stopped right here in Georgia, but yes, I mean, I think that's why Donald Trump's legacy is so important relative to defending our southern border."

Perdue, who is running to unseat Kemp, trails the incumbent governor in two key campaign metrics with just under seven weeks to go until Georgia's May 24 primary.

Kemp four years ago narrowly defeated Abrams to win the governorship. But Kemp earned Trump's fury starting in late 2020 after he certified Biden's narrow victory in Georgia in the presidential election following multiple recounts.

Kemp, said Perdue, hasn't enforced the laws of Georgia.

"We've got a very large gang population here. MS-13 has a huge footprint here in our state. Our governor has done very little although he ran on this back in 2013. He said he would round them up and get them out of here. Hasn't done anything yet. Our election integrity laws need to be enforced and that's the first thing I'm going to do, and really get after the safety issue relative to the gangs that are really a direct derivative of this illegal invasion that we have going on right now."

"But again, I can put all this at the feet of our current governor who allowed this to happen by not maintaining proper rules and enforcing the law here in Georgia."

