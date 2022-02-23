David Perdue to Newsmax: Trump Endorsement 'Means the World' in Georgia Governor's Race

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., told Newsmax that the recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump in his bid for governor "means the world" to his campaign against incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

"I think [Trump's endorsement is] huge in the state of Georgia," Perdue told Wednesday's "American Agenda." "Right now, people can compare what we achieved under President Trump, and what is the disaster of President Joe Biden. Under President Trump we created the best economic turnaround in U.S. history, and in Georgia that endorsement means the world against the 20-year career politician who has fought Trump at every turn."

Kemp drew Trump's ire after he refused to challenge the state's 2020 presidential election results, in which Trump lost to President Joe Biden by less than 12,000 votes, NBC News reported in March 2021.

Trump and his team alleged voting irregularities and called on Kemp to investigate the election and subsequently asked him not to certify the results.

Kemp and other Republicans in the state refused, allowing the results to stand.

Perdue also lost his Senate reelection bid to Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., one of two Georgia races that went to the Democrats, giving them the majority in that chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast deciding votes for Democrats.

Trump formally endorsed Perdue in the race in December and is planning to hold a March fundraiser for him at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, as well as headlining rallies for Perdue in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Feb. 17.

The winner of the May GOP primary will likely take on Democrat Stacy Abrams, who lost a narrow election to Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, and claimed her loss was due to GOP "voter suppression."

"If [Kemp] had fought Stacey Abrams the same way he's been fighting Donald Trump for the last two years, we wouldn't be in this mess," Perdue said.

According to a recent Trafalgar Group survey, Kemp is leading Perdue by just under 10 points in the primary race, 49.1%-39.5%.

The poll conducted between Feb. 11-13 had 1,072 likely GOP primary voters and a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.

Perdue said he still wants to get to the bottom of what happened during the 2020 election and believes there is evidence of voter fraud that needs to be uncovered.

"What we're doing in the state of Georgia right now is to try to make sure that we find out what happened in 2020 and make sure it never happens again," he said. "I'm not and have never tried to overturn the election. But in Georgia, we actually have a court case that debunks what everybody on the national level in the liberal media have been saying that there's no evidence of illegal activity in the election."

