David Perdue to Newsmax: Will Back Kemp If It Means Defeating Stacey Abrams

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., feels confident of winning Tuesday's primary, but told Newsmax he would back his opponent if it means defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

Perdue, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is squaring off against incumbent Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in Tuesday's primary. Perdue told "National Report" he would vote for Kemp as long as he can keep Abrams out of the governor's mansion.

But still, Perdue told co-host Emma Rechenberg, he ran against Kemp because he does not think the governor can defeat Abrams, if the gubernatorial race comes to that, because Kemp divided the GOP in Georgia.

"The only reason I got in this race is to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia, and certainly not a candidate for president," Perdue said. "I got in this race because Brian Kemp divided our party and cannot win in November. He's got to get regular Republicans, he's got to get women in the suburbs, and he's got to get the MAGA voters like I did in 2020."

Perdue pointed out he pulled all those voters together and got a half-million more votes than Kemp did in 2018 when he was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump.

But whoever comes out the winner, Perdue said, the party must join forces to beat Abrams.

"In 2020, the Democrats, 5 million people, voted in contrast to what Stacey Abrams had been lying about for four years," Perdue said. "That's more than ever in Georgia, the highest percentage, and the biggest raw number. The Democrats were limited to 47.5% in my race when we beat the Democrat by 90,000 votes, twice the margin of victory of Kemp against Abrams in 2018."

Perdue added there will be a "massive turnout" in Georgia's primary, and he believes that bodes well for his candidacy.

Polls are mixed on Perdue's chances, but he told Newsmax that such surveys "have never gotten me right" and were wrong on Trump.

"In this case, half the people that have voted so far did not vote in 2018," he said. "I think that is a major development that the media is missing.

"I'm running against the guy that's been in office for 20 years. He was secretary of state for nine governments before, but he has yet to prosecute anyone in Georgia for voter fraud in 2020," he continued.

"If people are as fed up as I am, or that the only way you can fight back is to get out and vote. I'm imploring everybody today, just like we did for early voting."

Meanwhile, Perdue has come under fire for his slam on Abrams, after she described Georgia as the "worst state" to live in, based on several factors, during a campaign speech.

In response, Perdue said Abrams, who grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi, and moved to Atlanta as a teen, should "go back to where she came from," which some in the media called a racial slur.

"This is another example of the woke left-liberal media actually trying to cancel me," Perdue concluded. "There is no racial overtone in that comment.

"I'm insulted by the fact I was born and raised here. I've been here my whole life, and I can tell you, I'm offended by anybody running for public office saying that they don't like living in Georgia. My point is, that it's a free country. I'd buy her ticket to go back where she came from. There was no racial overtone in that."

