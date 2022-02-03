×
Tags: Newsmax TV | david mccormick | senate | gop | primary | senate

David McCormick to Newsmax: I Can Help 'Take the Fight to China'

(Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 03 February 2022 11:08 PM

Striking a unique message on the threat of China and having "gone toe to toe with the Chinese" already, Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary candidate David McCormick vowed on Newsmax to take the fight to China for his state.

"It's a disaster with [President Joe] Biden and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer taking us in the absolute wrong direction, and that's why I'm running for the senate," the former Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Affairs under former President George W. Bush told Thursday's "Spicer & Co."

"I'm also someone who will take on China, and someone who sees that China poses a real existential risk to our economic security and to our national security."

McCormick was the first of host Sean Spicer's guests to boast being "someone who's negotiated, gone toe to toe with the Chinese, and someone that will take the fight to China."

"We need a whole of nation strategy that reduces our dependence on China, and also ensures that we're not doing things with our trade or investments that are ensuring Chinese military modernization or its rise," McCormick continued.

"And so we need tough-minded leaders in Washington that can take that fight to China."

Thursday, 03 February 2022 11:08 PM
