David Lammy to Newsmax: US, UK Should Tackle Greenland Together

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told Newsmax on Thursday that the United States and United Kingdom should address concerns in the Arctic and Greenland region together, stressing the importance of close coordination among allies as geopolitical threats increase in the High North.

Speaking with "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Lammy said there are "serious threats" emerging in the Arctic and that Western nations must do more collectively.

He said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently spoke with President Donald Trump and agreed that allies need to increase cooperation and engagement in the region.

"There's a meeting of NATO ambassadors today discussing what more we can do in the High North," Lammy said. "The United States understandably has genuine concerns about the Arctic. The truth is Russia, and China to some extent, are up to quite a lot up there."

Lammy emphasized that discussions about Greenland and Arctic security should take place within the framework of longstanding alliances, including NATO, and in coordination with Denmark and other nations with strategic interests in the region.

He noted that while the U.S. has maintained a long-standing military presence in Greenland, future decisions should be handled collaboratively.

"This must be a matter for the people of Greenland, and also a matter for the Kingdom of Denmark," Lammy said.

"But there are serious concerns in the High North and the Arctic. The United States has always taken a big interest. There are troops on Greenland. Does the United States want more troops on Greenland? These are discussions allies should have together."

Lammy said the U.K. would continue to play a role in helping broker discussions among NATO partners to ensure regional security while maintaining unity within the alliance.

Lammy also addressed cooperation between the U.S. and U.K. in seizing a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic this week.

"We were very happy to support our colleagues in the United States," Lammy said. "We've taken an active role in challenging Russia's shadow fleet. A lot of this is deeply connected to Iran — illicit money, illicit oil — and we were happy to support our friends in the United States as they bore down on that tanker."

Lammy also underscored the enduring strength of the U.S.-U.K. relationship, calling it one of the world's most important alliances. He pointed to deep economic, cultural, and security ties between the two nations.

"Our friendship is based on a shared language, shared culture, and mutual respect," he said.

"There are more than two million jobs in each other's countries, trillions of dollars in investment, and leadership in tech and innovation. We keep a lot of people safe because of a shared commitment to the free world."

