×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david kustoff | tax cuts | economy

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Make Tax Cuts Permanent to Save Economy

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 06:25 PM EDT

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Tuesday that Congress must make some tax cuts permanent in order to save the economy.

“People are talking about how expensive it is to live right now,” the Tennessee Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “Inflation, the economy, what they're paying for gas, what they're paying for groceries. They're looking for relief, and they're looking for answers from Washington, and they're not getting it under one-party rule with Pelosi and Schumer and Biden.”

“That's one reason I think we’ll have great success one week from tonight as Republicans take back the House of Representatives,” he added.

As he contended in an opinion piece published Monday in The Washington Times, Kustoff said that “the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was a tremendous impetus for the great economy we had in 2017.”

“We lowered individual tax rates,” he said. “We made it where small- and medium-sized businesses could keep more money so that they can invest in their employees and in their businesses, and we reduced the estate taxes.”

“All of those provisions start to expire within the next couple of years, in the year 2025,” Kustoff continued. “The markets and people in businesses, they need that certainty so that the economy can once again grow, we can have a strong economy and make it where people can plan.”

The most sweeping update to the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years, the TCJA, lowered corporate and individual tax rates, doubled the standard deduction, expanded the child tax credit, and repealed the individual health care mandate, according to a 2017 Heritage Foundation analysis of the legislation.

“If those provisions, those taxes and those levels in the brackets, revert back to where they were in 2017, it's going to hurt the economy,” the congressman said. “There's no doubt about it.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Tuesday that Congress must make some tax cuts permanent in order to save the economy. "People are talking about how expensive it is to live right now," the Tennessee Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American...
david kustoff, tax cuts, economy
353
2022-25-01
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 06:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved