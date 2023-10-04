Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Amend Rules on Vacate Threshold

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that when House Republicans choose a new speaker next week, they should also take a hard look at changing the motion to vacate threshold.

"When we elect our new speaker, I would encourage House Republicans — really the entire House — to amend the House rules to make it where it takes more than one person to file a motion to vacate," Kustoff said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"This is new. During the [Nancy] Pelosi years, you had to have a majority of the members to file a motion to vacate. Let's raise it back up to a majority or something in between one and the majority, whatever that may be."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the speakership Tuesday following an historic vote that was forced by McCarthy's chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after he filed a motion to vacate. Eight hard-line conservatives joined with Democrats to vote McCarthy out of the job and threw the House into chaos.

Kustoff said Tuesday "was a tough day for the House of Representatives and a tough day for the nation."

"We all learned a big civics lesson about removing the speaker of the House, which has never been done before, and I think it's really unfortunate that one member vote can trigger a motion to vacate," he said.

"Now, with all that said, I do thank Speaker McCarthy. I think he did a really good job over these nine months with a narrow majority, getting some historic legislation passed that's ultimately good for the American people."

The vote was 216-210 to remove McCarthy from the speakership and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named speaker pro tempore, to serve in the office until a new speaker is chosen. As for next steps, Kustoff said, "We are where we are; we have no speaker.

"It was announced last night that Republicans are going to come back to Washington on Tuesday of next week," he said. "We're going to hear from everybody who's interested in running for speaker, and hopefully, take a vote to elect the next speaker of the House on Wednesday of next week, one week from today.

"So I suspect over the next several days that we're going to be hearing from all the people who are interested in running for speaker of the House, and that could cause a domino effect on some of the other House leadership positions. In the end, we'll make our choices. We'll move on and work on passing really conservative legislation for the benefit of the American people."

