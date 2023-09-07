Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: 'Awfully Important' to Get Garland, Weiss Testimony

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Thursday that it's "awfully important" to have Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss testify before several key House committees to clear up "contradictory comments" about the Hunter Biden case.

"I think about some of the testimony that the IRS agents offered, like the WhatsApp message … where Hunter Biden talked about how he wanted the payment from his Chinese emissary and his father was sitting right there," Kustoff said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Those agents, normally, if they were investigating me or you or anybody watching, they would have used location services on Hunter and Joe Biden to see whether Hunter Biden was telling the truth or maybe just bluffing. They were stymied in that regard, also. So, the question is, how much of these allegations — what's the truth to it? Does any of it lead back to President Biden?"

"That's why I think it's awfully important that the attorney general testify, like he should, before the House Judiciary Committee, the Oversight Committee, the Weaponization of Government [Subcommittee] and that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware — now the special counsel — testify because there are a lot of contradictory comments that he's made over the course. We need to get him on the record and find out what's true and then what links back to Hunter and what may link back to Joe Biden."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Wednesday that Weiss intends to indict Hunter Biden before Sept. 29 on alleged possession of an illicit firearm.

The first son's legal team and federal prosecutors initially agreed on two connected plea deals in the case, involving two tax fraud misdemeanors and a felony gun charge. The agreement would have kept the president's son out of jail, however, that deal collapsed in court after the presiding judge questioned the legitimacy of a blanket immunity clause.

Commenting on the DOJ's decision to indict Hunter Biden on the gun charge, Kustoff said, "This is not the big stuff and, to your point, this is like an onion and you peel back the onion and you learn a little bit more each time."

"We keep learning more and more, so I'm thankful, first of all, that the District Court judge did not accept that weak plea agreement," he said. "With the charges announced a couple of days ago by now-special counsel Weiss that he intends to prosecute on the gun charges … To the people watching, those are not the significant charges. It really goes back to those potential tax charges, and, unfortunately, as we know, for two of those years, the Department of Justice willingly or what have you let the statute of limitations run."

