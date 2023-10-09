×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david kustoff | newsmax | biden whitehouse | israel

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden White House Must Support Israel

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 03:55 PM EDT

Full support from the Biden administration, as well as from both chambers of Congress, would send a message to the world that the U.S. is firmly behind Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

Kustoff, who is Jewish, told "American Agenda" that it also would help if President Joe Biden extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting at the White House.

"We need the full-throated support of the Biden administration for Israel," Kustoff said. "We need to show the rest of, not only nation, but the rest of the world that the United States stands behind Israel.

"We need that from the House of Representatives. We need that from the Senate. Some of my constituents, I know other members in the House who have constituents in Israel that we're working to try to get out of Israel. It's a tenuous time right now in Israel. Israel needs to know that they have the full support of the United States."

Biden and Netanyahu have had a rocky relationship that dates from Biden's time as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Biden and Netanyahu had an informal meeting in New York during the U.N. General Assembly in September, but Biden has only met at the White House with Israel's president, Isaac Herzog.

"Biden should extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to meet in the Oval Office," Kustoff said. "It's really important to send that that message and that image to the rest of the world that we're fully behind Israel, we're firmly behind Prime Minister Netanyahu and all of the people of Israel."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Full support from the Biden administration, as well as from both chambers of Congress, would send a message to the world that the U.S. is firmly behind Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.
david kustoff, newsmax, biden whitehouse, israel
323
2023-55-09
Monday, 09 October 2023 03:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved