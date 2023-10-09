Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden White House Must Support Israel

Full support from the Biden administration, as well as from both chambers of Congress, would send a message to the world that the U.S. is firmly behind Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

Kustoff, who is Jewish, told "American Agenda" that it also would help if President Joe Biden extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting at the White House.

"We need the full-throated support of the Biden administration for Israel," Kustoff said. "We need to show the rest of, not only nation, but the rest of the world that the United States stands behind Israel.

"We need that from the House of Representatives. We need that from the Senate. Some of my constituents, I know other members in the House who have constituents in Israel that we're working to try to get out of Israel. It's a tenuous time right now in Israel. Israel needs to know that they have the full support of the United States."

Biden and Netanyahu have had a rocky relationship that dates from Biden's time as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Biden and Netanyahu had an informal meeting in New York during the U.N. General Assembly in September, but Biden has only met at the White House with Israel's president, Isaac Herzog.

"Biden should extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to meet in the Oval Office," Kustoff said. "It's really important to send that that message and that image to the rest of the world that we're fully behind Israel, we're firmly behind Prime Minister Netanyahu and all of the people of Israel."

