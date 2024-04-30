WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: david kustoff | house | vote | antisemitism | bill | columbia | students

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: House to Vote on Antisemitism Definition Bill

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:52 PM EDT

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., spoke with Newsmax on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgency of addressing antisemitism amid escalating campus tensions. He stated, "There's no doubt about it. You know, you're seeing the same images that everybody else is seeing across the nation, and there's no doubt that the speech is hateful, that it is antisemitic."

Kustoff highlighted the concerns of Jewish students, particularly at Columbia University, expressing their fears for their safety on campus. He remarked, "Obviously, Colombia has a large number of Jewish students. They don't feel safe to go to class."

During an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Kustoff announced plans for the House of Representatives to consider legislation codifying antisemitic language.

He emphasized the need for federal protections for students, stating, "We are supposed to, tomorrow in the House of Representatives, consider legislation that would, in fact, codify this antisemitic language so that the House of Representatives and the federal government will offer protections that apparently some of these colleges and universities don't want to offer to their students."

The proposed legislation comes amid nationwide protests and unrest on college campuses, with Columbia University being a focal point. Students occupying a Columbia University building vowed to resist eviction efforts as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue.

These demonstrations marked the most significant and sustained unrest on U.S. college campuses since the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and '70s, resulting in numerous arrests and disciplinary actions against participants, Newsmax reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:52 PM
