Rep. David Kustoff to Newsmax: Vital to Promote Holocaust Education in US

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that with the number of survivors who can give firsthand accounts of the Holocaust decreasing each year, it's important to promote education about the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"These firsthand stories that I have been fortunate to hear and a lot of people who are maybe watching your show today have heard, in another 10 or 15 years, there won't be those people around who can tell these stories as they lived them," Kustoff, who is Jewish, told "American Agenda." "So, it's important to make sure that education is preserved."

Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, which also marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazis in Poland.

Kustoff is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who on Friday unveiled the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons (HEAL) Act, which will require the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to conduct a study on Holocaust education efforts in public schools nationwide.

"It is vitally important to teach students about the history of the Holocaust and antisemitism and to empower them to recognize and confront hate whenever they see it," said U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism and one of 60 co-sponsors of the bill, in a news release.

Kustoff, who also is on the House antisemitism task force, said he attended a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the Capitol in Washington last year. He said he was struck by how the survivors could remember what happened to them just like it was yesterday, and he also noticed that they were all in their 90s.

"What that tells you, just like our World War II veterans, we have fewer and fewer people who can tell these stories firsthand about what they went through," he said. "It's important to hear those stories so we always remember them and never forget and that we preserve it."

