×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david kustoff | holocaust | antisemitism | congress | education

Rep. David Kustoff to Newsmax: Vital to Promote Holocaust Education in US

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 04:20 PM EST

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that with the number of survivors who can give firsthand accounts of the Holocaust decreasing each year, it's important to promote education about the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"These firsthand stories that I have been fortunate to hear and a lot of people who are maybe watching your show today have heard, in another 10 or 15 years, there won't be those people around who can tell these stories as they lived them," Kustoff, who is Jewish, told "American Agenda." "So, it's important to make sure that education is preserved."

Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, which also marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazis in Poland.

Kustoff is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who on Friday unveiled the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons (HEAL) Act, which will require the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to conduct a study on Holocaust education efforts in public schools nationwide.

"It is vitally important to teach students about the history of the Holocaust and antisemitism and to empower them to recognize and confront hate whenever they see it," said U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism and one of 60 co-sponsors of the bill, in a news release.

Kustoff, who also is on the House antisemitism task force, said he attended a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the Capitol in Washington last year. He said he was struck by how the survivors could remember what happened to them just like it was yesterday, and he also noticed that they were all in their 90s.

"What that tells you, just like our World War II veterans, we have fewer and fewer people who can tell these stories firsthand about what they went through," he said. "It's important to hear those stories so we always remember them and never forget and that we preserve it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related stories

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that with the number of survivors who can give firsthand accounts of the Holocaust decreasing each year, it's important to promote education about the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.
david kustoff, holocaust, antisemitism, congress, education
397
2023-20-27
Friday, 27 January 2023 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved