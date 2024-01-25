×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david kustoff | hamas | terrorists | murder | civilians | video | americans

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Watching Hamas Video Would Change Minds

By    |   Thursday, 25 January 2024 08:58 PM EST

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that if everyday Americans saw the 46-minute compilation video of Hamas terrorists slaughtering innocents in Israel beginning on Oct.7, it "would change a lot of people's minds."

Kustoff joined "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" to react to demands by a teacher splinter group Educators for Palestine, who are demanding that the largest labor union in the nation, the National Education Association (NEA), rescind its endorsement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election unless their demands in Israel are met, beginning with a permanent cease-fire.

Van Susteren asked Kustoff if fringe groups such as Educators for Palestine would behave like this if they saw what terrorists did to women, children, and infants.

"You would hope so," Kustoff said. "I've also seen that video. ... To your point, I think if the American people saw that video and the carnage and the, frankly Greta, the celebration of hate, and murder and everything else, that it would change a lot of people's minds.

"But I looked at that letter that some of those union members sent to the NEA. The No. 1 demand is a permanent cease-fire, and we all realize, there was a permanent cease-fire up until the morning of October the seventh."

Further, Kustoff wonders where parents' heads are at if their children are being taught by members of this radical group.

"Don't you have to be concerned, that instead of your children learning to read and write and get all the skills that they need in order to be successful in life, that the teachers, their educators, are harping on this?" he asked. "And it's absolutely the wrong issue.

"And if I were a parent who was being educated by one of these teachers, I'd be pretty doggone mad about the stances that these teachers are taking."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that if everyday Americans saw the 46-minute compilation video of Hamas terrorists slaughtering innocents in Israel beginning on Oct.7, it "would change a lot of people's minds."
david kustoff, hamas, terrorists, murder, civilians, video, americans, israel, nea, cease-fire
358
2024-58-25
Thursday, 25 January 2024 08:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved