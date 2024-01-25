Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Watching Hamas Video Would Change Minds

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that if everyday Americans saw the 46-minute compilation video of Hamas terrorists slaughtering innocents in Israel beginning on Oct.7, it "would change a lot of people's minds."

Kustoff joined "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" to react to demands by a teacher splinter group Educators for Palestine, who are demanding that the largest labor union in the nation, the National Education Association (NEA), rescind its endorsement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election unless their demands in Israel are met, beginning with a permanent cease-fire.

Van Susteren asked Kustoff if fringe groups such as Educators for Palestine would behave like this if they saw what terrorists did to women, children, and infants.

"You would hope so," Kustoff said. "I've also seen that video. ... To your point, I think if the American people saw that video and the carnage and the, frankly Greta, the celebration of hate, and murder and everything else, that it would change a lot of people's minds.

"But I looked at that letter that some of those union members sent to the NEA. The No. 1 demand is a permanent cease-fire, and we all realize, there was a permanent cease-fire up until the morning of October the seventh."

Further, Kustoff wonders where parents' heads are at if their children are being taught by members of this radical group.

"Don't you have to be concerned, that instead of your children learning to read and write and get all the skills that they need in order to be successful in life, that the teachers, their educators, are harping on this?" he asked. "And it's absolutely the wrong issue.

"And if I were a parent who was being educated by one of these teachers, I'd be pretty doggone mad about the stances that these teachers are taking."

