David Khait to Newsmax: Georgia Voters Claiming Residency in Empty Lots, Elsewhere

Independent journalist David Khait, who has reported on alleged irregularities in Georgia's voter registration rolls, told Newsmax that he does not agree with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's contention that the state's rolls are the "cleanest in the nation."

"I don't agree with that at all, because anybody from the secretary of state's office can just get in their car, drive eight minutes, and see an empty lot," Khait told Newsmax's "Finnerty" on Wednesday.

"But when you can purchase the voter rolls for $45 like I did, and you get the most updated ones, which I got them on Jan. 3, and you can see that a person is for some reason registered to vote currently on those rolls, there you start to question, why won't anybody from that office go down there and see for themselves exactly what I saw," he said.

Newsmax showed clips from Khait's reporting in which he says Georgia's voter registration rolls list dozens — and in some cases hundreds — of voters with addresses at locations such as empty lots, a highway underpass, a homeless shelter, and private mailbox businesses in Fulton County.

Khait said he was shown another address he described as physically implausible for residency.

"Just two more minutes down the road, you'll find an individual that is registered to vote under an underpass," he said, adding, "There's no mailboxes under a bridge. Right."

He also cited a storefront address in Atlanta.

"We're at a UPS Store located at 2625 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, Fulton County, where apparently 96 people are right now actively registered to vote."

Khait continued, "The law says you're supposed to be registered at your house, a primary residence. So how can someone 96 people claim a UPS store to be their private residence?"

Raffensperger, meanwhile, said in a press release on Thursday that he is pushing a proposal that would require voters to show a REAL ID to be eligible to vote, asking lawmakers to pass the change as part of an effort "to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in Georgia elections."

"I have made Georgia the safest and most secure place to vote in the country," he said. "Requiring REAL ID to vote adds an extra layer of protection. Before you fly or enter a federal building, you need to show your REAL ID; voting should be no different.

"REAL ID is the gold standard in identification," Raffensperger added. "The General Assembly needs to pass this legislation this session to safeguard our elections."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com