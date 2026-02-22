Ex Agent to Newsmax: FBI Lead at Mar-a-Lago Shooting Points to Wider Probe

The FBI's decision to take the lead in investigating the fatal shooting of a man who attempted to breach the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago early Sunday suggests there may be a broader component to the incident, former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan told Newsmax on Sunday.

"First and foremost, the FBI has taken the lead from the Secret Service, keeping in mind the Secret Service has exclusive jurisdiction over Mar-a-Lago and also in the responsibilities of protecting the president of the United States," Kaplan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

He added that while the FBI often assists with evidence collection and processing, taking the lead role "says a lot about the fact that there is some indication, certainly, that this may have a bigger component to it."

"That is why the FBI, because of the expertise, their investigative knowledge, and their resources and assets, the Secret Service has deferred to them because there may be a bigger web here that may be afoot," he said.

Authorities said the man breached the perimeter of the Palm Beach property around 1:30 a.m. before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Kaplan, who said he is "extremely familiar with this area," noted that Mar-a-Lago sits in a residential neighborhood, creating challenges for security planning.

"The Secret Service, the sheriff's department has tried to manage the inconvenience of the people that live in that area and have to use the access roads in and out, balancing, obviously, with trying to keep Mar-a-Lago as safe as possible and most importantly keep the people that are inside the perimeter and the president of the United States and his family," said Kaplan.

"There's a balancing act here. You're never going to be able to get it 100%," he added.

Kaplan credited law enforcement's swift response.

"I think that their quick response, the use of technology, obviously, got them immediately to respond to the area where there may have been a breach," Kaplan said.

"And then, of course, we had the engagement and then the neutralizing of the threat, which I think speaks volumes to how well trained the sheriff's department is," he noted.

Kaplan also praised Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his department for working closely with federal authorities.

"There's been a combined effort over the last couple of years, and it's really a testament to how well the sheriff's department seamlessly has been working with the Secret Service, because this could have been a completely different scenario," he said.

Authorities displayed an image during a news briefing that appeared to show a fuel can and a shotgun recovered at the scene. Officials have not released additional details about the type of firearm or the size of the fuel container.

Kaplan said the combination of those items raised serious concerns.

"Certainly, I think what he was hoping, probably, to do is to use the gasoline as an accelerant to start a fire and maybe as a distraction, and then, of course, maybe continue forward into and onto gaining further access or entrance into the Mar-a-Lago property," Kaplan said.

He said the potential use of fire as a diversion is a longstanding concern for law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting high-profile locations.

"That is a big concern to the law enforcement community on that property," he said. "They don't want to be distracted by that false sense of there's a fire when in fact someone is completely on the other side of the property and now utilizing a shotgun in an assaultive way."

Kaplan said security measures at the property played a key role in the outcome.

"Fortunately, again, the technology that has been implemented around and inside Mar-a-Lago is really top shelf. It's classified," he said. "I give them credit, again, the fact that they were so easily able to neutralize this threat."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com