David Horowitz to Newsmax: Trump Charges Part of 'Final Battle'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 12:59 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has dubbed his 2024 campaign as the "final battle" for the country's democracy, and bestselling author David Horowitz, whose book "Final Battle: The Next Election May Be the Last," tells Newsmax that the charges against Trump show how the Democrats are endangering the nation's democracy. 

Horowitz, appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Newsmax, noted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as part of his claims against Trump, accused the former president of election interference, but he has not shown that. 

Important: Trump's 'Final Battle' refers to David Horowitz's new book exposing the dangers he faces in 2024, and why he must win! Trump says "get it" – see FREE Offer for 'Final Battle' and save $28More Info Here.

"He hasn't shown that there's that non-disclosure agreement that had to do with the election rather than protecting his family, so he's got nothing," said Horowitz, adding that the 34 counts against Trump are concerning legal expenses. 

"Months passed and every month is another felony [to Bragg]," said Horowitz.

He also accused Democrats of being "gangsters."  

"If you doubt that at all, ask yourself why they covered up the murder of Ashley Babbitt on Jan. 6," he said. "That was done on video. Nancy Pelosi blocked an investigation and protected the identity of the trigger man and all the Democrats went along with it. That's who these people are."

Horowitz said his book came out in January and Trump recently dubbed his campaign "final battle," but "he's the one who taught me…we're practically at the end of our tether in this country…we cannot survive as a constitutional democracy if the Democrats have their way."

He added that he had "no idea" that Washington, D.C., "is as corrupt as it is."

"It's probably because I spent most of my life on the West Coast," he said. "But my book documents how the Democrats are striving for a one-party state. There's no moral principle that they observe. They legally destroyed the borders of our country and they lured underaged children, unaccompanied minors into the country to be abused and killed, and sex trafficked. They have a president, whose family has taken, we know, one payment of $3 million from the Chinese Communist Party, which is our mortal enemy. This is treason."

In his book, Horowitz writes that Democrats are using wokeism, racism, white supremacy, the FBI, and more as weapons to achieve their goals of creating a one-party political state dominated by the far left.

Trump has praised Horowitz's "Final Battle," writing in February that "my great friend and author of 'Dark Agenda,' David Horowitz, is out with a new book, 'Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last.' It is great! Get your copy!"

