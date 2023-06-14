Horowitz to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Mentality of Gangsters'

Bestselling author David Horowitz told Newsmax on Wednesday that the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump is an example of how "unprincipled" and gangster-like the Democrats have become.

"The Democrats are a totalitarian party," Horowitz said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Their mentality is that of gangsters. Just for example, the idea of taking out your chief political opponent, who is leading the field of Republicans by 30 points and leading [President] Joe Biden by almost 10, that is so un-American.

"That is such a travesty, attack on our system, election interference, partisanship run wild. It's a very sad day for America, but I think Trump will benefit from this, the way he has every time."

Horowitz said sales of his book, "Final Battle: The Next Election Could be the Last," spike along with Trump's poll numbers when the former president gets indicted.

"I can tell from my book: every time Trump gets indicted, my book sales go up," Horowitz said. "And every time he gets indicted, his poll numbers go up."

Horowitz argues in his book that Democrats are wielding wokeism, racism, the FBI, and white supremacy as weapons to accomplish their goals of establishing a one-party political state controlled by the far left.

"This has been played out in front of the American people," he said. "It's not a mystery anymore. To see how unprincipled the Democrats are, they have the mentality of gangsters. They have no respect for the Constitution or the traditions of this country."

Horowitz then pointed to the restraint Trump exercised as president when it came to his Democrat rival, Hillary Clinton.

"When Trump was president, even though his crowds were chanting, 'Lock her up!' about Hillary, he didn't do it," Horowitz said. "He could have done it and he didn't do it out of respect for the American tradition, which is you can't have a democracy unless you have some respect for your opposition.

"And the Democrats have nothing but contempt for the 74 million people who voted for Trump in the last election."

In February, Trump praised Horowitz's "Final Battle," calling it "great" and urged his followers to pick up a copy.

"My great friend and author of 'Dark Agenda,' David Horowitz, is out with a new book, 'Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last,'" Trump said. "It is great! Get your copy!"