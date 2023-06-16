Horowitz to Newsmax: Need to Do Biden 'Treason Investigation'

Bestselling author David Horowitz told Newsmax on Friday that he thinks that President Joe Biden needs to be investigated for more than just bribery.

"I understand why this is referred to as a bribery scandal, because they have very concrete evidence. But anybody watching Joe Biden over the years knows that he's run a crime syndicate, making his family wealthy beyond their wildest dreams by selling influence over American foreign policy to foreign nations and especially our most deadly adversaries," Horowitz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This is a treason investigation that needs to be held," he continued. "You could always tell, you know, when they were going after [former President Richard] Nixon, they always said the cover-up is more revealing, that's what gets you in the end."

On Thursday, Biden snapped at a reporter who asked why he was referred to as "the big guy" in the FBI informant document alleging that he accepted a $5 million bribe from an executive with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden asked the New York Post reporter, who had also asked him why the term was "continuously applied" throughout the document.

Provided to members of Congress last week, the informant document mentions "the big guy," a term whistleblower Tony Bobulinski revealed was used to refer to Joe Biden in alleged deals between Biden family members and a Chinese associate.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said this week that the document also revealed that Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, possessed 17 audio recordings of their conversations as an "insurance policy."

During Tuesday's Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate would not answer Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when asked if the agency has the 17 recordings.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News that the FBI document is credible, as it comes from a trusted informant who "has been paid over $200,000 from the FBI."

