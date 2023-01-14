David Horowitz to Newsmax: Democrats 'Greatest Existential Threat' to US

The "radicalized Democratic Party" is "the greatest existential threat to America," David Horowitz, the author of the new book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last" told Newsmax on Saturday.

"They're criminals," Horowitz said. "They destroyed our border with no authority to do so. [President] Joe Biden did it by executive order. The executive is supposed to enforce the law, not make it."

This has resulted in millions of immigrants ending up in the United States, "who we actually don't know who they are, what their intentions are, what their histories are, probably where they're going ... I think this is the greatest crime ever committed against our country," Horowitz said.

Important: Get David Horowitz’s "Final Battle" — a $28 value — with FREE Offer, More Here

The Democrats also "don't believe in the Constitution," he said, including with its defense of critical race theory being taught in the nation's schools.

"Critical race theory says the Constitution is racist, even though the terms 'white,' 'Black,' 'male,' and 'female' don't even occur in the Constitution," Horowitz added.

Horowitz names several people in his book who he says are destroying America, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were "set up and put in place by [former President] Barack Obama." He also lists media figures such as MSNBC's Brian Roberts, who he said "deserves the title 'King of Hate Media'" for his actions while forming the company through the help of Al Sharpton.

Meanwhile, the United States is in the "early stages of the fascist regime," after Democrats "declared war on Republicans," said Horowitz.

"This is why they raid their houses," he said. "I can't get over the image of Peter Navarro, a lifelong businessman who never committed a crime and refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, invoking executive privilege."

Navarro, he said, was "put in leg irons" so Democrats could "intimidate other conservatives."

Note: Get David Horowitz’s "Final Battle" -- a $28 value – with FREE Offer, More Here

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!