Horowitz to Newsmax: Biden's Immigration Push 'Greatest Crime' in US

The "greatest crime ever committed against our country" was committed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats whose policies allowed millions of unvetted immigrants to enter the country, best-selling author David Horowitz, writer of the new book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last" insisted on Newsmax Tuesday.

And in turn, Horowitz told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," many of those migrants "probably have very little respect for this country."

He pointed out that the General Accounting Office in 2018, in a study of migrants in American prisons, determined that the 730,000 prisoners had been arrested a total of 4.9 million times, for offenses including drug crimes, assaults, and kidnapping.

He also called a new app the Biden administration has released to help process people seeking asylum "illegal," as Biden, as the head of the executive branch, is tasked to uphold the Constitution, not change it with new laws.

"The Democrats are criminals," said Horowitz. "This was a terrible criminal action he took to destroy our borders. He has no authority to change our immigration policies, but they don't care because they are protected by a corrupt media."

Meanwhile, Horowitz said his book outlines how people have asked the wrong questions about the 2020 election and then-President Donald Trump's loss to Biden.

"They asked whether it was fixed or not," he said. "There's nobody in America who can answer that question because there's never been an audit of the vote … nobody knows whether it was fixed, although everybody should and can have an opinion on it. What we do know for certain is that the Democrats mounted a massive campaign to change the election loss … to make it easy to cheat."

