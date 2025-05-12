David Gelman to Newsmax: Trump Drug Order Won't Be Challenged

Attorney David Gelman told Newsmax on Monday that he doubts anyone will legally challenge President Donald Trump's executive order lowering prescription drug prices.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday lowering prices on some prescription drugs similar to an executive order he signed at the end of his first term that was later blocked by the courts.

Gelman, a Trump legal surrogate, was asked during an interview with Newsmax's "National Report" how the order signed on Monday would avoid the same fate as the first one.

"I don't think anybody is going to be challenging" this order, Gelman said, adding that unlike Trump's first term, Republicans control the House and Senate.

He also said that Trump "has a really good team around him, a lot smarter people, everybody is on the same page."

Gelman added that during Trump's first term, "there was a lot of backbiting, a lot of backstabbing, if you will, and people were talking to the press about things where they probably shouldn't have."

Gelman said in the current administration, "everybody is one unit and that, I think, is the biggest difference that we're seeing right now."

He went on to say that while Trump "is going to give out a broad definition of ... what he's going to be signing," Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will provide "a little more detailed" information.

Gelman said, "It's really good for the American people and this is another reason why President Trump brought RFK Jr. into the fold, into the MAGA unit, if you will, and I think everybody is really excited about it and I think only good things are going to come."

