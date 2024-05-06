Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Micromanaged' War

"My reaction" to the Israelis beginning their offensive in Rafah against Hamas "is good," former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax on Monday.

"They should have done this two months ago if Biden hadn't handcuffed them… and made this into such a cause celebre," Friedman told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We could have been done with the war by now. We could have been done with the protesters. They could have moved on to their next Marxist grievance and… we could be getting on with our lives."

However, the Biden administration has "so micromanaged" the war so it has taken much longer than it should have, Friedman said.

"I hope Israel succeeds, succeeds quickly," Friedman continued. "They must… eradicate these four battalions in the south. If they don't… Hamas will regroup. They will declare victory, and they will come back, and they will slaughter Israelis. As the protesters say, there will be 10 Oct. 7th's and then 100 Oct. 7th's and then 1,000 Oct. 7th's."

"This is the battle by which... we will find out who wins the war, and Israel must win the war," Friedman said.

