Tags: david friedman | israel | hamas | war | gaza | america | enemies

David Friedman to Newsmax: America's Enemies Are Israel's Enemies

Monday, 08 April 2024 10:09 PM EDT

Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman proclaimed to Newsmax on Monday that America's and Israel's enemies are one and the same.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on the war waging in Gaza and the left-wing activists supporting an end to it, Friedman stated, "I think people need to understand – I don't think they understand well enough – the enemies of Israel are the enemies of America."

"I mean, we're fighting the same enemies. And I think all those who, you know, whether with good intentions or bad intentions, are siding with Hamas; understand you are not just siding against Israel, you're siding against America as well."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

2024-09-08
Monday, 08 April 2024 10:09 PM
