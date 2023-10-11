×
Tags: david friedman | israel | hamas

Former Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: World Must Allow Israel to Defeat Hamas

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 11:59 AM EDT

The world must allow Israel to defeat Hamas for the sake of everyone, including the people of Gaza, said David Friedman, who served as former President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, on Newsmax.

"Oct. 7 was a day of Holocaust for the Jewish people. We're not talking about a terror attack or a battle or a fight. It was what a day of the Holocaust looked like," Friedman said Wednesday during an appearance on "National Report."

"For 75 years, we have been using the phrase, 'Never Again.' There will never again be another Holocaust. It's time to find out whether that's a hollow promise or whether those words really mean anything,"

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday launched a highly coordinated terror attack on Israel from the tiny Gaza Strip.

More than 1,200 lives have been lost in Israel since, and another 1,100, including 326 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's retaliatory airstrikes, according to reports.

Friedman said it's time to allow Israel to "defeat these barbarians.

"They are Nazis. We can call them Hamas. They are the same as ISIS. They're the same as Nazis. They're the same as ISIS. … People who brutalize women, children, you know, taking children and making them watch as their parents are slaughtered and vice versa. Raping women.

"Taking Holocaust survivors, 90-year-old women, and shoving them into jeeps and holding them hostage. This is an existential risk for the state of Israel and for the world.

"This is a test to see whether the world can arise up against barbarism, against Naziism, the way we did when the allies in America defeated the Nazis. It's the same fight, the same test. We need to see whether 'never again' really means what we think it means, and we'll find out."

Solange Reyner

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 11:59 AM
