WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david friedman | israel | biden | hamas

Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Micromanaged' War

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 08:10 PM EDT

“My reaction” to the Israelis beginning their offensive in Rafah against Hamas “is good,” former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax Monday.

“They should have done this two months ago if Biden hadn't handcuffed them…and made this into such a cause celeb,” Friedman told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “We could have been done with the war by now. We could have been done with the protesters. They could have moved on to their next Marxist grievance and…we could be getting on with our lives.”

However, the Biden administration has “so micromanaged” the war so it has taken much longer than it should have, Friedman said.

“I hope Israel succeeds, succeeds quickly,” Friedman continued. “They must…eradicate these four battalions in the south If they don't…Hamas will regroup. They will declare victory and they will come back and they will slaughter Israelis. As the protesters say, there will be 10 October 7th’s and then 100 October 7th’s and then 1000 October 7th’s.”

“This is the battle by which...we will find out who wins the war, and Israel must win the war,” Friedman said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
"My reaction" to the Israelis beginning their offensive in Rafah against Hamas "is good," former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax Monday.
david friedman, israel, biden, hamas
230
2024-10-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved