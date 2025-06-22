Fmr Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: Iran Regime Change Must Come From Within

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Sunday on Newsmax that while Iran's leadership continues to repress its people, any effort to replace the regime must come from the Iranian people themselves.

Friedman, who served under President Donald Trump in his first term, said regime change isn't a mission to be led by America or its allies.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," Friedman responded to a question about whether the U.S. should help overthrow the Iranian government.

"Well, I think more importantly, what I think is I think the people in Iran, probably 80% of the people living in Iran, think there ought to be a regime change," Friedman said.

"This is a regime that when a woman walks out and her hair is not completely covered, you know, she's arrested, she's beaten, sometimes she's never seen again," he said. "So the domestic terror that the regime places upon the Iranian people is devastating."

Friedman emphasized that the responsibility for regime change lies with the Iranian population, suggesting that outside nations may offer limited support but should not take the lead.

"How to fix that? I think the Iranians have to fix that themselves," Friedman said. "I hope that, you know, friendly nations give them covert support. But at the end of the day, this regime came into force through a revolution back in 1979. They came in through a revolution, and they're going to have to leave, I think, through a domestic revolution."

He added that if such a change were to occur, it would likely lead to a rapid improvement in Iran's relationship with the international community.

"If that happens, I think the relationship between the rest of the world and Iran has nowhere to go but up. And I think up very quickly," Friedman said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters over the weekend that the U.S. military strikes carried out Saturday were "not about regime change" but were aimed squarely at Iran's nuclear program. Vice President J.D. Vance also denied the U.S. was at war with Iran, saying on NBC's "Meet the Press," "We're at war with Iran's nuclear program," as Axios reported.

Friedman acknowledged the threat posed by Iran's government, including potential missile attacks against Israel.

"With the ayatollahs in control, I think we're going to be in for some, you know, additional irritation," Friedman said. "Could we see more missile attacks? Undoubtedly. Israel will continue to defend itself."

Despite the challenges, Friedman expressed confidence in allied defenses.

"The president has scoped this out very carefully. The military has scoped this out. The Israelis have a great handle on this," he said. "So, you know, I think that with the existing regime in place, I think we're all in a position to defend ourselves. And we, of course, will pray that nobody gets hurt."

