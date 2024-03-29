Christian Pastor Engelhardt to Newsmax: Good Friday 'Beautiful Paradox'

The somber celebration of Good Friday to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ is a "beautiful paradox" that "encapsulates what Easter is about," New York City pastor David Engelhardt told Newsmax.

In an interview on Wake Up America, the pastor of kings’ Church NYC noted "out of our tragedy, God can make something good and beautiful."

"Coming out of the winter and the darkness into spring and new life is the Christian story, is the opportunity that Jesus gives for people to turn from their sins and then find brand new life," he said.

"And that's why Good Friday which sounds confusing, Why is it good when Christ was crucified? It's good because it gives us an opportunity to find brand new resurrection, life in him."

Easter celebrations differ among Christians, he noted.

"Classically in the Orthodox churches, people have very dark services because they want to commemorate as the Scripture says — that even in Communion, we remember the Lord's death until he comes," he said.

"There's a power in recognizing and remembering," he continued. "And just the elements and the pathway of his death, to remember the pain that he suffered for us — and then Sunday’s about the celebration…This is the day that we have a party on the day of resurrection and new life in Christ."

Even in Manhattan, he said — "not a big church going city" — 88% of people coming to church around Easter are "invited by a friend."

"Most people are looking for a reason to connect to God," he said. "They're looking for a reason to say, 'Hey, you know, I've been away from the church forever. I just wish a friend would invite me.'"

"So my encouragement to our congregation and to people all over the places Invite somebody. They're looking for a reason to reconnect with God and Easter is a perfect opportunity to do that."

Related Stories:

1159007

1159114