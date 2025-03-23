David Clarke to Newsmax: Boston Mayor's Stance on Immigration 'Disgusting'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is exhibiting "disgusting behavior" by her continued defense of her city as an immigrant sanctuary city, as well as her call out this past week about "presidents who think they are kings," former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke said on Newsmax Sunday.

"One of her most important responsibilities is to safeguard her community and she is turning her face on that," said Clarke on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

The Trump administration has made "quick work" out of sealing the border, he added, but now, local law enforcement must help with the federal efforts, said Clarke.

"I find it shameful that these law enforcement executives won't assist another law enforcement agency," Clarke said. "It's part of the Code of Ethics to assist all law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of justice and making their communities safe. So I think at some point, [Attorney General] Pam Bondi will have to push the issue here."

Wu, during her State of the City speech last week, reiterated that Boston won't cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, reports The New York Post.

Wu is taking heat from local leaders for doubling down on liberal sanctuary city laws, and insisting “we stand with immigrants.”

"No one tells Boston how to take care of our own, not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies," she said.

Clarke told Newsmax that Wu's actions violate felony statutes of concealing and aiding people who are not in the country legally.

"The locals don't have to support and assist ICE but they can't impede it either," said Clarke. "Bondi ought to convene a grand jury, try to get an indictment under that statute I just mentioned," he said. "That would send a strong signal about how serious this administration is with people who are going to get in the way."

