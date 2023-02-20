×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dave yost | east palestine | ohio | train | chemicals | epa | norfolk southern

Ohio AG Yost to Newsmax: Town Residents Should 'Talk to a Lawyer'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 05:36 PM EST

Ohio GOP Attorney General Dave Yost told Newsmax that residents in the town of East Palestine, where a freight train with more than two dozen cars carrying hazardous materials derailed Feb. 3, should "talk to a lawyer" before signing any documents or taking any compensation from the Norfolk Southern railroad company.

"I don't have access to the Norfolk Southern financial ledgers, to see if money's flowing or not, I do know that there were offers of that, reports of that," Yost said during "American Agenda" on Monday. "My advice to anybody in the area is don't sign anything unless you're convinced you understand it. If you have questions, ask the questions, and get the answers in writing.

"I guarantee you that the people that are asking you to sign that paper have a lawyer. Make sure you know what's going on and talk to a lawyer. If I was in the area, I don't think I'd sign anything."

Cleveland television station WOIO reported Feb. 13 that Norfolk Southern was offering residents $1,000 each in compensation for the derailment if they would sign an agreement not to sue the company in the future.

"We have some clients from the East Palestine area affected by the train accident who are being approached by [Norfolk Southern] with $1,000 checks for an 'inconvenience fee,'" Michael J. O'Shea from the Lipson O'Shea Legal Group, representing residents in a lawsuit against the railroad, said in an email about the situation. "We think this is a sly way of getting these poor folks to waive any future claims against [Norfolk Southern]."

O'Shea came up with his own agreement for the residents to sign with the railroad company, acknowledging the compensation offer is only for "immediate help."

"This compensation is designed to provide immediate help to residents of East Palestine that were affected by the derailment and evacuation. Accepting money from Norfolk Southern as a reimbursement for expenses incurred during the evacuation order or the inconvenience payments for residents ordered to evacuate is not a settlement of any future claim against Norfolk Southern," the news outlet reported the statement said.

Yost said Monday that money is the best resource that could be provided for the about 5,000 residents in the community, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck and have been disrupted by the derailment and cleanup.

"The issue is, at the moment, money," he said. "People have had their lives disrupted.

"If you're going from paycheck to paycheck, and you lost a few days of work because of this, you're probably having some bills come that you're not sure how you are going to pay."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ohio GOP Attorney General Dave Yost told Newsmax that residents in the town of East Palestine should "talk to a lawyer" before signing any documents or taking any compensation from the Norfolk Southern railroad company.
dave yost, east palestine, ohio, train, chemicals, epa, norfolk southern, railroad company
486
2023-36-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 05:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved