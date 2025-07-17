Pa. AG to Newsmax: HALT Fentanyl Act Allows Us to Go After Suppliers

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday told Newsmax on Thursday he supports the HALT Fentanyl Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump after passing both houses of Congress with bipartisan support.

The HALT Fentanyl Act amends the Controlled Substances Act to permanently classify illicit fentanyl knockoffs as Schedule I narcotics. The first Trump administration temporarily restricted all fentanyl-related substances in 2018 by issuing a temporary Schedule I classification, which Congress has since extended several times.

Wednesday's signing makes the classification permanent, while still allowing use of Schedule II fentanyl for legitimate medical purposes as approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The way that we are able to keep our communities safe, especially with regard to drugs, is by attacking the supply and the demand," Sunday said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We're doing a lot to attack the demand for treatment and things of that nature. But at the same time, you have to have the tools to be able to attack the supply. That's what this bill allows us to do. It gives us another tool in the tool box so that we can aggressively prosecute fentanyl traffickers and make sure they're held accountable and put in prison, as it should be."

Sunday said the bill does not go after those who use fentanyl for medicinal purposes but aims to target supplies.

"There are a million mechanisms in place that would someone who legally possessed fentanyl, a physician, a patient. They have prescriptions," Sunday said.

