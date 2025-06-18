Sen. McCormick to Newsmax: America First Doesn't Mean Don't Use Military

Sen. Dave McCormick took exception to some within the MAGA movement objecting to President Donald Trump considering taking military action against Iran, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that America First never meant not standing up for the interests of the United States through the use of the armed forces when needed.

The Pennsylvania Republican, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told "Wake Up America" that "I never thought President Trump ever suggested that America First meant that we wouldn't defend [militarily] America's interests when necessary in a very thoughtful way."

The senator said that "I'm sure what [Trump] will do, but I do agree with his statement that there is no path that doesn't include a complete dismantlement of [Iran's] nuclear program," adding that "no one will accept and can accept Iran with a nuclear weapon."

McCormick emphasized that "having Iran with a nuclear weapon is devastating to America's interest for two reasons," the first being that Tehran has said repeatedly that its primary goal is to eliminate Israel and the United States.

"Second, it will kick off a nuclear arms race in the Middle East that is terrible for stability in the world and terrible for America's interest."

The senator reiterated that it is thus "in America's interest to go forward."

He added that the president "has managed this brilliantly in the sense that he has stood with Israel ... [and] at the same time he has done everything possible to negotiate a peaceful resolution."

McCormick said that "I think this is absolutely consistent with America First... and I just think on the merit that the may to avoid the U.S. getting drawn into messy land wars and boots on the ground is to make sure Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon."

Turning to the "big, beautiful bill," McCormick said that "the key here is many of us in the Senate would like to see more fiscal restraint. We know we are dealing with a very fragile coalition. But if we could bend that cost curve a little bit more, that's what we are trying to do, make the bill a little bit better."

The senator emphasized that "there is no option but getting this done in place for the American people" and vowed that "we are going to get there. We are going to find a resolution that is going to work in the House," adding that "failure is not an option here."

