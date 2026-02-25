Sen. McCormick to Newsmax: Iran Regime Has Blood on Its Hands

As President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Iran, Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday he believes the regime's days are numbered.

"This is a regime that has blood on its hands," McCormick said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "It's killed thousands of Americans. They have been close to a nuclear weapon for decades and have said very explicitly they would use that against Israel, against the United States."

"What we're doing right now is tightening the noose on a bankrupt regime," McCormick said. "They're bankrupt economically ... bankrupt morally ... bankrupt militarily because ... we did set them back dramatically in their nuclear program and their missile capability."

"But they still have very significant military capabilities, particularly their missile capability, which ranks in the thousands," McCormick continued. "And we're not entirely sure how much nuclear capacity remains."

The Pennsylvania senator said the administration is trying to stop the regime from killing protesters while also setting them back militarily.

"I think it's likely we'll see a regime change because of this pressure, some combination of the economic pressure, military pressure in the weeks and months ahead," McCormick said. "I suspect if we were talking at this time next year, there would be a different regime in Iran."

McCormick noted the War Powers Resolution Act means Trump doesn't have to get Congressional approval to launch a military strike against Iran.

"The War Powers Resolution is very clear," McCormick said. "The president has a retrospective responsibility to report out after a certain period but can certainly act based on his belief of a threat to America's security."

