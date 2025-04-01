Sen. McCormick to Newsmax: Optimistic About Tariffs

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., offered his suggestion to Newsmax on Tuesday that at first, the tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration plans to institute on Tuesday may prove to be rocky, but will ultimately prove fruitful for the American economy.

"The tariffs may be a little bumpy, as President Trump said. And I have a lot of confidence that President Trump and the team will be monitoring that carefully and make adjustments as necessary. The more reciprocal they are, the better," McCormick told "Finnerty."

The senator concluded his point by offering the simile that the economy was "like a big ocean liner."

"So you're turning dials. There's lots of dials that are being turned in a way that's going to help deliver the American dream for every American. We've been in a position where we've been getting unfair, unfairly treated for decades. President Trump is using tariffs in a way to make sure we have fairness for the American worker and working family."

