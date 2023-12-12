×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dave aronberg | ukraine | border security

Aronberg to Newsmax: Ukraine Funding Benefits 'National Interests'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 December 2023 06:50 PM EST

Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told Newsmax Tuesday that he supports additional funding for Ukraine because it benefits U.S. “national interests,” while acknowledging that getting it passed in the House could be “tricky.”

“There's only a three-vote Republican majority, now that [Rep. George] Santos [R-N.Y.] has been expelled and with [Rep. Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] on his way out, so, time's a-wasting,” Aronberg said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” 

“That's why Zelenskyy’s here; it's urgent. It's hard to read the tea leaves, whether they have the votes. I think it was probably a real positive development for Ukraine and Zelenskyy that he showed up here in person to lobby people individually, but, unless you're in the inroads within Congress in leadership, you probably won't know for sure.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to make a last-ditch plea to lawmakers to approve more military support for his country’s battle against Russia. Facing tens of thousands of Ukrainian losses, a massive budget deficit and Russian advances in the east, Zelenskyy is asking Congress, including skeptical Republicans, to provide much-needed military and humanitarian aid.

Some Republicans, especially those allied with former President Donald Trump, oppose more funding for Ukraine and are calling for transparency on how the money is being spent and for detailed war objectives.

Border security and immigration reform has also been a sticking point, with some GOP lawmakers demanding stepped-up security measures at the U.S.-Mexico border and increased funding in exchange for sending more money to Kyiv.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Congress has approved more than $110 billion for Ukraine. There have been no new funds approved, however, since Republicans gained the majority in the House in January.

Aronberg said it was important to continue funding Ukraine because of Russia’s ties to Iran and Iran’s connection to the situation in Israel.

“Russia and Putin, they're tied in with Iran,” he said. “They took the side of the Palestinians even after the bloody massacre [in Israel] on Oct. 7 – that tells you where Putin is. He's not our ally. He is our enemy. He's NATO’s enemy and we're fighting the war against Putin through our proxies in Ukraine on the cheap, which has been good for the United States. So, I support more funding for the Ukraine defense because it benefits our own national interests.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told Newsmax Tuesday that he supports additional funding for Ukraine because it benefits U.S. "national interests," while acknowledging that getting it passed in the House could be "tricky.""There's only a...
dave aronberg, ukraine, border security
446
2023-50-12
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved