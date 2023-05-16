Rep. Issa to Newsmax: Wray's Reaction to Durham Report Lacking

House Republicans are "pleased" with findings in the 300-page report from U.S. Special Counsel John Durham that the FBI lacked evidence to investigate Donald Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, but not happy to see FBI Director Christopher Wray's reactions, Rep. Darrell Issa tells Newsmax.

"I just left Chairman [Jim] Jordan and of course we're pleased that we have 300 pages of fact, to bolster the reality that the [2016] election was tipped by the FBI and the Department of Justice, but we're not happy to see Christopher Wray try to pretend that everything's going to be OK," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The report also proves there has been "more than a decade of repeat offenses" from the FBI, and the "theme is, it only offends against Republicans. It is a classic example of the weaponization of the government against its people," Issa added.

Van Susteren pointed out that former CIA Director John Brennan is included in the Durham report. Then in 2020, he also became involved in a Trump election when he, along with 50 other former intelligence officials, signed a letter claiming that the materials found on the laptop of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, were a result of Russian disinformation.

"No question at all, in 2016 they tried to change the outcome of the election in favor of Hillary Clinton," said Issa. "In 2020, they had a real factor in changing the election to give us our current president."

He added that he believes Biden won his 2020 election against Trump, but he doesn't "believe he won it fair and square when you look at this kind of activity and others that tilted the scale. That's what we're going to have to continue looking at. We can't trust our democracy if we can't trust those who can weaponize government against their political enemies."

Former acting CIA Director Mike Morell, who testified about the letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop, meanwhile, has given the Judiciary Committee its "only real honest answer," said Issa.

"[He] said he signed it because he wanted Biden to win because he supported him," the congressman said. "He didn't mince words in some cases."

Brennan, however, "came to the committee thinking he was better than us," said Issa. "Others have come in and taken the fifth. The fact is of those 51 and others related to what we've seen. We've seen that they all had a political motive. They signed onto it, and their word means nothing."

Their actions also meant for Americans that they could not trust their government, particularly when it gets close to an election," said Issa.

Meanwhile, Jordan, who heads the House government weaponization committee, is expected to issue "another scathing report" that will back up Durham's "on the fact that we have seen a systematic use of, if you will, the fear of Russia to try to elect Hillary Clinton and ultimately to elect Joe Biden."

