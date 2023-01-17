Rep. LaHood to Newsmax: Ex-intel Official Wise 'Better Get Ready to Receive a Subpoena'

Rep. Darin LaHood told Newsmax that former intelligence official Douglas Wise "better get ready to receive a subpoena" after admitting to the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop.

During a Tuesday appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Illinois Republican said Wise's decision to sign a letter attacking the New York Post story, despite knowing portions "had to be real," constituted a severe lack of integrity.

"This erodes any confidence that people have in our intelligence services," LaHood stated. "We've seen this year after year. But when you see somebody as high up in the government as Doug Wise ... that is disturbing on so many different levels."

His comments arrive two days after Wise admitted to The Australian that he signed onto the Oct. 19, 2020, letter knowing "a significant portion" of the laptop's content was genuine, even if it was Russian disinformation.

"The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility," Wise insisted of the document signed by over 50 former intelligence officials. "It did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn't say what he did was right and it wasn't exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter."

LaHood also highlighted the House's new committee investigating the alleged weaponization of the federal government by Democrats. He cited the Wise situation and classified documents misplaced by President Joe Biden as examples of why the probe is necessary.

"Why the Archives was not truthful, why they did not come forth, why they did not give evidence — I mean, there can be no other reason but a political reason," the congressman said due to the Biden file revelation coming from a leak, not the National Archives.

"People need to be put under oath," LaHood reiterated. "We haven't had subpoena power in two years. It's our responsibility that we make sure we get to the bottom of this."

