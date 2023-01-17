×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: darin lahood | doug wise | hunter biden

Rep. LaHood to Newsmax: Ex-intel Official Wise 'Better Get Ready to Receive a Subpoena'

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:48 PM EST

Rep. Darin LaHood told Newsmax that former intelligence official Douglas Wise "better get ready to receive a subpoena" after admitting to the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop.

During a Tuesday appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Illinois Republican said Wise's decision to sign a letter attacking the New York Post story, despite knowing portions "had to be real," constituted a severe lack of integrity.

"This erodes any confidence that people have in our intelligence services," LaHood stated. "We've seen this year after year. But when you see somebody as high up in the government as Doug Wise ... that is disturbing on so many different levels."

His comments arrive two days after Wise admitted to The Australian that he signed onto the Oct. 19, 2020, letter knowing "a significant portion" of the laptop's content was genuine, even if it was Russian disinformation.

"The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility," Wise insisted of the document signed by over 50 former intelligence officials. "It did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn't say what he did was right and it wasn't exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter."

LaHood also highlighted the House's new committee investigating the alleged weaponization of the federal government by Democrats. He cited the Wise situation and classified documents misplaced by President Joe Biden as examples of why the probe is necessary.

"Why the Archives was not truthful, why they did not come forth, why they did not give evidence — I mean, there can be no other reason but a political reason," the congressman said due to the Biden file revelation coming from a leak, not the National Archives.

"People need to be put under oath," LaHood reiterated. "We haven't had subpoena power in two years. It's our responsibility that we make sure we get to the bottom of this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Darin LaHood told Newsmax that former intelligence official Douglas Wise "better get ready to receive a subpoena" after admitting to the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop.
darin lahood, doug wise, hunter biden
368
2023-48-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved