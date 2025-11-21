Darin Gaub to Newsmax: Minn. Taxpayer Dollars Funding Terrorists 'Terrible'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, a senior geopolitical strategist, told Newsmax, Friday, that he was outraged over a bombshell report that Minnesota taxpayer dollars were being funneled to a terrorist group.

"That's terrible," Gaub told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Millions of dollars in stolen Minnesota welfare funds allegedly were diverted by members of the state's Somali community to al-Shabab, a terrorist group linked to al-Qaida.

Gaub compared it to the continued funding of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"Tell me the difference," he said. "Whether it's Minnesota taxpayer dollars through the state level or federal tax dollars through Washington, D.C., going to fund anything like the Taliban, al-Shabab, or any other organization that's like-minded, that's a terrible thing to do."

The alleged diversion of funds occurred against the backdrop of what prosecutors have described as one of the largest welfare-fraud waves in state history, with total losses possibly reaching hundreds of millions of dollars across multiple state Department of Human Services programs.

Al-Shabab has killed more U.S. citizens than any other al-Qaida affiliate and, as of 2025, is al-Qaida's wealthiest component.

"This happened because Democrats built a system so loose, so corrupt, and so politically timid that fraudsters exploited it to bankroll terrorists abroad," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., posted on X.

"This is a national security problem. America deserves answers and accountability, NOW."

Gaub said this is why he is opposed to providing so much money in foreign aid.

"You really don't know who you're funding," Gaub said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com