Darin Gaub to Newsmax: Training Key to Iran Rescue

The successful recovery of a stranded Air Force colonel in Iran resulted from extensive training for individuals "likely to be isolated behind enemy lines" and aircrews involved in such missions, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early," Gaub said the dramatic rescue underscores the U.S. military's long-standing commitment to never leave a service member behind — a principle backed by years of specialized preparation and coordination across multiple branches.

"This is something we train for extensively," Gaub said, explaining that pilots and special operations forces undergo Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training designed to help them endure harsh conditions, evade enemy forces, and survive until recovery.

The colonel, whose F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iran, survived more than 24 hours in rugged mountainous terrain while evading Iranian forces.

Gaub noted that while downed pilots carry limited supplies — typically basic food, water, and communication tools — their training is what ultimately sustains them.

Beyond individual preparation, Gaub emphasized the complexity of personnel recovery operations, which involve coordinated efforts across the Department of War.

From specially trained pilots to drones, satellites, and intelligence assets, the U.S. maintains a robust system designed specifically to locate and extract isolated personnel.

"It is no small thing to say we leave no person behind," Gaub said, adding that the mission reflects a significant investment in both training and technology.

Also joining the program was John Vick, executive director of Concerned Veterans for America and a Marine Corps and Navy veteran, who described the mission as a "nail biter" and highlighted the role of intelligence coordination.

Vick pointed to reports that U.S. intelligence, possibly working alongside Israeli counterparts, helped divert Iranian forces away from the downed pilot's location — a tactic that allowed American recovery teams to move in undetected.

"That appears to have worked to great effect," Vick said, noting the joint effort between military and intelligence agencies, including the CIA, in executing the high-risk operation.

The successful rescue comes amid heightened tensions with Iran and serves as a powerful demonstration of U.S. military capability. Gaub said the operation should send a clear message globally.

"If anybody had any doubts about the quality of our military, I certainly think that we've overcome them," he said, pointing to the scale and precision of recent U.S. operations.

The mission also reinforces President Donald Trump's vow that America will never abandon its warfighters — a promise supporters say stands in stark contrast to past controversies over military withdrawals.

Ultimately, the rescue highlights not only advanced battlefield coordination but also the enduring commitment to bring every American service member home, no matter the danger.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com