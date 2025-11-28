Darin Gaub to Newsmax: Putin Cannot Be Trusted as Russia Ukraine Talks Advance

National security analyst Darin Gaub told Newsmax on Friday that any emerging negotiations between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine must be rooted in the understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a long record of deception, warning that Western officials cannot take Kremlin signals at face value as discussions move forward.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," the retired lieutenant colonel said the diplomatic push led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will face significant obstacles because Putin is unlikely to reveal his true intentions until the moment a deal is finalized.

"Can you trust Putin? Of course not," Gaub said. "He's not going to want to do and say straight out what he believes ... until that deal is actually done."

Gaub said the posture of both leaders complicates negotiations.

He noted that Putin must maintain a tough public stance to avoid appearing weak before Russian citizens, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces political pressure of his own to resist concessions.

"These national leaders have different audiences," Gaub said.

"Putin's not going to want to be seen as caving to anything that comes from the West in front of his people," he added. "And frankly, Zelenskyy doesn't really want to cave either. But he also knows that he has to."

The Kremlin this week acknowledged Witkoff's upcoming trip to Moscow, signaling possible momentum in talks.

At the same time, Putin questioned the legitimacy of Zelenskyy's presidency, a move that analysts say could chill progress as both sides explore terms that might lead to a ceasefire or broader agreement.

Gaub said that while the moment presents the strongest opening in years for movement toward peace, none of the players can ignore the political theater surrounding the process.

"I do think that this is the best chance we have to come to the table and actually achieve something that could get us toward an actual peace," he said.

