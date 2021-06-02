Ex-Amb. Danon to Newsmax: It Would Be 'Mistake" For US to Re-Enter Iran Nuke Deal

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Wednesday it would be a “mistake” for the United States to re-enter a nuclear agreement with Iran, but warned Israel will keep its “options” on the table if the Biden administration makes the deal.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now” show, Danon said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council has proven to be a bad one.

Indirect talks are underway between Iran and the United States on returning to full compliance with a 2015 deal that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. The remaining parties are Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union.

“I hope they will not make that mistake,” Danon said of a U.S. re-entry. “The JCPOA was a bad deal in 2015, and today it’s even worse. I hope that the U. S will not be reentering that agreement.”

“If they will, we will keep our options on the table Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said only yesterday,” he continued. “And I want to remind you that in the past we took action ourselves. Back in the [1980s], Prime Minister [Menachem] Begin decided to attack the nuclear reactor in Iraq. President [Ronald] Reagan was not happy with it. But then the U.S. admitted it was a great, great success for the region.”

Danon asserted the “bond is strong” between the United States and Israel despite “a few radicals” in Congress who are opposed to more funding for Israel’s defense system known as the Iron Dome.

“I know that there are a few radicals in the Congress that want to stop the cooperation between Israel and the U.S.” he said. “I want to remind those people that we are fighting evil. We're fighting Hamas — the only organization that actually celebrated after 9/11.”

“I know that the majority of the American people. the majority of the leaders in the U.S. support the strong bond.”

But the former diplomat hedged on a question regarding whether Israel was behind the sinking of Iran’s largest naval vessel, declaring Israel will not let any technology from Iran get into terrorists’ hands.

“We are determined to block any attempt to bring to the area new technology from Iran to Hezbollah, from Iran to Hamas,” he said. “We made it clear so I would not make a statement about this specific vessel. But I can feel that our policy is not to allow Iranian technology to reach the shore of Lebanon."

According to Reuters, Iran’s largest navy ship, the Kharg, sank Wednesday after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman; the crew were safely rescued, Iranian media reported.

Reuters described the incident as the latest in a region of sensitive waterways, where there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel.The Gulf of Oman connects to the Strait of Hormuz where about a fifth of the world's oil passes.