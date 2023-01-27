Israeli Amb. Danny Danon to Newsmax: 'So Much Hate Spread on Social Media'

Danny Danon, Israel's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, called out all the hate on social media Friday in an interview with Newsmax, as he marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Danon made his comments on "Wake Up America." Friday's Remembrance Day marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi's Auschwitz death camp.

"Today is a very special day for all of us," he said. "The lesson should be not what's happened in the past, but actually what we're doing today.

"We all know about the atrocities by the Nazis, about the 6 million Jews who were massacred by the Nazis. The question is what we do today, whether we deal with Holocaust denials, whether we deal with antisemitism …

"I think that the question we have to discuss today to remember the victims, to remember who did it, but also to advance the issues of today. What are the tools we have today to prevent such atrocities in the future?

"We need action. When I think about action, I think first about how we have to educate what happened in the Holocaust. Today we see so much hate spread on social media. We have to discuss how we're going to handle that. What we can do to counter the hate that's all over social media today."

Danon said he believes those spreading hate are ignorant of the nightmarish facts.

"I think it all comes from ignorance — people who are not knowledgeable enough. I would recommend them to learn more, to learn about the Holocaust, to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

"You know I've had the opportunity to go and visit the death camps. And I can tell you once you enter Auschwitz and the minute you walk out, you're not the same person.

"I wish I could take all those bigots — take them with me to Auschwitz and show them exactly what happened."

