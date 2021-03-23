Former Israeli UN Ambassador to Newsmax TV: Iran a Threat in Post-Election Period

Israel’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon indicated to Newsmax TV on Tuesday that there could be a heightened security risk for the country from Iran during the Jewish state’s post-election period but warned the Islamic republic against any provocative actions.

Israeli voters went to the polls for the fourth time in two years Tuesday after the coalition government led by the Likud Party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu collapsed in December. Polling has indicated Likud winning the most seats again in the 120-member Knesset, but it was unclear if it would be able to win enough along with other like-minded conservative-right parties to form a government.

Danon, a Likud member, predicted victory for Netanyahu, who has been prime minister since 2009 and who previously held the post from 1996 to 1999. However, he also suggested Middle East enemy Iran may take advantage of the post-election period to challenge Israel.

“I’m optimistic by nature. I believe Netanyahu will win tonight and will be able to form another government,” Danon said on “American Agenda.” “But I think for the Iranians, they may have the mindset there is the possibility, with the condition in the U.S., the condition in Israel, they might try to take a chance during the transition.

“But they should not test the capability and the determination of our IDF (Israel Defense Force). I wouldn’t advise them to do that.”

Danon added that the threat from Iran was the dominant voting issue for Israelis. Iranian leaders have called for the destruction of Israel, and in January, members of the Iranian parliament called for successive Islamic republic governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years.

“The main issue for us is Iran,” Danon said while urging the Biden administration not to re-enter the so-called Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. “And I hope the new administration will not re-enter the JCPOA, but if they will do that…Mr. Netanyahu will stand very strong against this regime.”

“If you want to mobilize the international community, Prime Minister Netanyahu has the connections and the skill to mobilize the international community against the threat of Iran.”

