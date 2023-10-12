Danny Danon to Newsmax: US Students' Pro-Palestinian Stances 'Shameful'

Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax on Thursday he cannot understand why students at U.S. universities have shown so much support for Palestinians after Hamas' terrorist attack Saturday that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead.

Students at Harvard, New York University, Arizona State University, and elsewhere have faced blowback after publishing statements and holding rallies in support of Palestinians without condemning Hamas in the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Black Lives Matter's Chicago branch was forced to delete a post on social media site X that shared a graphic of a paraglider and a Palestinian flag with the phrase, "I stand with Palestine." Hamas used paragliders as part of their terrorist attack.

"It is shameful to see those images," Danon, a member of the ruling Likud party in Israel's Knesset, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "You know, we are still counting the number of victims. We have seen horrible, horrible pictures of the massacre, the atrocities, the way they slaughtered innocent children, pregnant women, and to see people actually now going to the streets to support such acts? I cannot understand that."

Danon also took issue with a statement Sunday by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of "the Squad" of far-left Democrats, in which she grieved the loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives but did not mention Hamas. Tlaib, whose district covers Detroit's western inner suburbs, including parts of Dearborn, which has the nation's largest Arab population, also called for "ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system."

"I cannot find any logic," Danon said. "Rashida Tlaib, she [said] this week after the massacre when more than 1,000 Israelis were killed in [Saturday] morning. It was beyond imagination. I don't want to describe to the audience what we found over there, and she [remarked] about the 'poor Palestinians.' She didn't condemn Hamas. That's ridiculous.

"I think she comes from Detroit, Michigan. Imagine one morning, radicals come to Detroit and kill 1,000 innocent people. What would she say [then]? How can people vote for her after she [says] such stupidity?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!