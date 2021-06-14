Danny Danon to Newsmax: Israel Forms a 'Quibble Government'

Israel's new coalition government had its first achievement Sunday when it removed Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, but that might be all the new "quibble government" will agree on, Danny Danon, the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax.

"Basically, they have only one thing in common, the desire to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu out of office," Danon, who now chairs the World Likud, told Monday's "Wake Up America." "They achieved that last night. I think it was the first achievement of this government. It will be a quibble government. I don't think they would be able to achieve anything else besides this specific achievement."

Danon said he also fears President Joe Biden's intention to reenter the Iran nuclear deal could prove even more dangerous for Israel with Netanyahu out of office because even if the coalition opposes the deal, it will not have the "sense and the standard" Netanyahu had fighting against it on the international stage.

New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to continue fighting the reestablishment of the Iran deal, telling Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, before Sunday's vote, "the renewal of the nuclear agreement is a mistake," and "Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and will maintain full freedom of action," The New York Times reported.

After the vote, Netanyahu pushed back against his rivals' one-vote victory, vowing to battle against the news "dangerous left-wing government to topple it and with God's help. It will happen much sooner than you think."

Danon commented he knew Netanyahu for many years, and he knows the ousted prime minister will "continue to work very hard in order to make sure that this government will be a short-term government and will continue to work on behalf of the country."

He also said Netanyahu should be thanked for the achievements he has made during his 12 years in office in terms of security and the economy, as well as for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have 90% vaccinations," Danon said. "Everything is well. We have to give him credit for this."

He said Netanyahu should also be thanked for the achievements with the Abraham Accords, in which peace treaties were reached with four Arab nations.

"We should not forget that, and today we have a stronger military thanks to his leadership," Danon said.

